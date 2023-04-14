Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.30 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after buying an additional 997,275 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 470.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,292,000 after acquiring an additional 647,363 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,035,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,408,000 after purchasing an additional 168,251 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $20,277,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.