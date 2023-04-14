Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.36 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ventas Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $62.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

See Also

