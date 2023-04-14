Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after buying an additional 68,726 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,595 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 64.88%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

