Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.66 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,828 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 108.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 432,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,576 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,708,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.47. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $114.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYV. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

