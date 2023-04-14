Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Sony Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SONY opened at $90.49 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.68.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SONY. Cowen upped their price objective on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

