Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.72 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. HSBC assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.25.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $306.89 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 186.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,175. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

