Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,406 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,408 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BUD opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

