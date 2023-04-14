Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $14,626,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WTS opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $181.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.77.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.