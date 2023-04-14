Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 366,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 116,785 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 218,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 424,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 98,397 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 195,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 55,473 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,256,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,009,000 after purchasing an additional 449,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.2 %

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

NYSE:MRO opened at $25.66 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

