Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,363 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $188.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.85. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $206.79.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

