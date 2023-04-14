Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 12,027 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,341.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,341.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.0 %

Best Buy stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.