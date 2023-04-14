Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 14,289 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

PKG opened at $142.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

