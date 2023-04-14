Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 30,196 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,196 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,873,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,197,000 after acquiring an additional 342,927 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,886,000 after purchasing an additional 261,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

EEFT opened at $111.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.33. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $865.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

