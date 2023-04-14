Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 46,193 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,193 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FELE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after buying an additional 421,342 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,191,000 after buying an additional 80,527 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,946,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 132,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 724.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 63,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 56,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,155.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

