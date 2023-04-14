Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 660 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,791,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,111,000 after buying an additional 184,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,632,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $28,507,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $463.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $427.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $464.43.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.77.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

