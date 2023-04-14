Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,472 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $337,028,000 after purchasing an additional 125,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,227,000 after acquiring an additional 62,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 896,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,164,000 after acquiring an additional 77,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 609,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $76.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $63.17 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Sensient Technologies



Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

