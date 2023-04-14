Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 30.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at $21,885,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.62 and a 200 day moving average of $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

