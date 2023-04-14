Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,098 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE WST opened at $366.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $390.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

