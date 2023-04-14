Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 124,936 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,936 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO opened at $122.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.39. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $140.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

