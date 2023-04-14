Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,284 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,336,000 after acquiring an additional 860,943 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $117,183,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 8,956.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,322,000 after purchasing an additional 266,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $199.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.47 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 48.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.52%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.89.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

