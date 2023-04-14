Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,764 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $141.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.59. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.