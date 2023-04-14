Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 34,176 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,176 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evergy Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.