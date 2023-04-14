Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,903 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fastenal by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,307 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Fastenal by 1,298.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 31.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,525,000 after acquiring an additional 753,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,982,000 after purchasing an additional 617,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

