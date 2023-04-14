Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 6,528 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSL opened at $210.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.