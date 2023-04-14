Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 82,823 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,823 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $32.15 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

