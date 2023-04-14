Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,879 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $4,489,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of FOX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 128,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $2,579,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

