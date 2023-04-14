New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,213 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $223.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.39. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CASY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

