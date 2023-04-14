New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,055 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $11,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,488,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFR. DA Davidson began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,989.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFR opened at $104.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average of $131.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $529.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.12 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

