New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $1,411,740.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,795,800.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at $76,795,800.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $55.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.59. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

