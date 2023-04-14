New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 10,939 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.