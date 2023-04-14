New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,094 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,194 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,015 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $90.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $196.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average is $98.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

