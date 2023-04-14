New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 6,855 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NRG Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NRG Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in NRG Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

