New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

