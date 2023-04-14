New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.64.

MarketAxess stock opened at $340.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.74 and its 200 day moving average is $305.16. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

