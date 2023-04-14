New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $155.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.70. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $158.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.63%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

