New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 604.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 118,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $58.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.95.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

