New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $11,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

NYSE NNN opened at $42.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.34. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

