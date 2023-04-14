New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 18,325 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STX opened at $65.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.66. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

