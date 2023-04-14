New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NiSource were worth $11,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in NiSource by 16,086.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth about $47,051,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 357.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,289,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,530 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $28.34 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.