New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.50 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,070,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,358,000 after buying an additional 74,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,585,000 after buying an additional 1,458,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,376,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,553,000 after buying an additional 115,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,273,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after buying an additional 307,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

RHI opened at $75.55 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

