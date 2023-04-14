New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.13 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.78) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.62.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.