New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.16 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 118.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $93.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average is $95.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $121.27.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

