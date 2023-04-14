New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.44 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,937.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 116,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $16,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 258.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 87.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 138,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 64,987 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.05 and a 200-day moving average of $161.21. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $132.91 and a 1 year high of $238.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.