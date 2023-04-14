New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.45 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in AGCO by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in AGCO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in AGCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $125.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.00. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $147.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

