New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.62 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,000,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,489 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,855,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,908,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBIX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,349 shares of company stock worth $4,091,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.