New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,876,000 after acquiring an additional 578,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,039,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,645,000 after acquiring an additional 59,090 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,277,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,025 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $147.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.