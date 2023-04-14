New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.69 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EQT were worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EQT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in EQT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in EQT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 135,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.