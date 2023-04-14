New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.91 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,287,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PKG. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $142.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.66 and its 200 day moving average is $130.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

