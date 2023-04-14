New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.44 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $12,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.17.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $83.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $113.34.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

