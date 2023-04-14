New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.59 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $340.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $473.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $352.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.18.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.